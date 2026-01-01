KPR Community Spotlight: Full Circle Sustainability

Heading into our third year, we’re thrilled to keep the spotlight shining on the incredible work of local community organizations, and we’re excited to announce its return for 2026!

KPR’s Community Spotlight offers these organizations a powerful platform to share their mission with thousands of listeners each month. Each featured group will enjoy a moment on-air, a highlight in our monthly e-newsletter, and this dedicated feature on the KPR website.

Our January 2026 spotlighted partner is Full Circle Sustainability.

(Photo Courtesy of Full Circle Sustainability) Events like the Full Circle Fix-It Clinic make it easier to use what you have, avoid buying new, learn new skills, and build community.

Full Circle Sustainability is on a mission to make low-waste living easier. Many Kansans want to live environmentally friendly lifestyles, but society is set up in ways that make consumption, disposal, and pollution the default. Without better systems, it’s hard to choose a different path.

Full Circle’s sustainability hub in Topeka offers recycling and composting services, package-free groceries, and locally grown food. Their community education and events, such as repair clinics, promote a circular economy and make it easier for folks to reduce, reuse, rethink, and envision a route to a more sustainable future.

(Photo Courtesy of Full Circle Sustainability) Full Circle makes it easier to eat sustainably with local produce, protein, grains, dairy, and more from suppliers across northeast Kansas. Bulk pantry goods, soap, and low-waste home and body products round out the sustainable grocery selection.

You can follow Full Circle Sustainability on their website and Facebook.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.