© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR Community Spotlight: Full Circle Sustainability

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 1, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Most items can be recycled in some way, but curbside recycling services only accept the "basics"—and people who live in apartments often lack even these basic options. Full Circle's recycling and composting services make it possible to recycle nearly everything—from chip bags to toothpaste tubes to coffee cups and more.
(Photo Courtesy of Full Circle Sustainability)
Most items can be recycled in some way, but curbside recycling services only accept the "basics"—and people who live in apartments often lack even these basic options. Full Circle's recycling and composting services make it possible to recycle nearly everything—from chip bags to toothpaste tubes to coffee cups and more. 

Heading into our third year, we’re thrilled to keep the spotlight shining on the incredible work of local community organizations, and we’re excited to announce its return for 2026!

KPR’s Community Spotlight offers these organizations a powerful platform to share their mission with thousands of listeners each month. Each featured group will enjoy a moment on-air, a highlight in our monthly e-newsletter, and this dedicated feature on the KPR website.

Our January 2026 spotlighted partner is Full Circle Sustainability.

Events like the Full Circle Fix-It Clinic make it easier to use what you have, avoid buying new, learn new skills, and build community.
(Photo Courtesy of Full Circle Sustainability)
Events like the Full Circle Fix-It Clinic make it easier to use what you have, avoid buying new, learn new skills, and build community.

Full Circle Sustainability is on a mission to make low-waste living easier. Many Kansans want to live environmentally friendly lifestyles, but society is set up in ways that make consumption, disposal, and pollution the default. Without better systems, it’s hard to choose a different path.

Full Circle’s sustainability hub in Topeka offers recycling and composting services, package-free groceries, and locally grown food. Their community education and events, such as repair clinics, promote a circular economy and make it easier for folks to reduce, reuse, rethink, and envision a route to a more sustainable future.

Full Circle makes it easier to eat sustainably with local produce, protein, grains, dairy, and more from suppliers across northeast Kansas. Bulk pantry goods, soap, and low-waste home and body products round out the sustainable grocery selection.
(Photo Courtesy of Full Circle Sustainability)
Full Circle makes it easier to eat sustainably with local produce, protein, grains, dairy, and more from suppliers across northeast Kansas. Bulk pantry goods, soap, and low-waste home and body products round out the sustainable grocery selection.

You can follow Full Circle Sustainability on their website and Facebook.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.
Community Spotlight