KPR Community Spotlight: Full Circle Sustainability
Heading into our third year, we’re thrilled to keep the spotlight shining on the incredible work of local community organizations, and we’re excited to announce its return for 2026!
KPR’s Community Spotlight offers these organizations a powerful platform to share their mission with thousands of listeners each month. Each featured group will enjoy a moment on-air, a highlight in our monthly e-newsletter, and this dedicated feature on the KPR website.
Our January 2026 spotlighted partner is Full Circle Sustainability.
Full Circle Sustainability is on a mission to make low-waste living easier. Many Kansans want to live environmentally friendly lifestyles, but society is set up in ways that make consumption, disposal, and pollution the default. Without better systems, it’s hard to choose a different path.
Full Circle’s sustainability hub in Topeka offers recycling and composting services, package-free groceries, and locally grown food. Their community education and events, such as repair clinics, promote a circular economy and make it easier for folks to reduce, reuse, rethink, and envision a route to a more sustainable future.
You can follow Full Circle Sustainability on their website and Facebook.
To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.