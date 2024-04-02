© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawrence Music Census Underway for All Involved in Local Music Scene

Kansas Public Radio
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:35 AM CDT

Many Lawrencians like to say Lawrence has a vibrant music scene. But just how healthy is it? That's one of the questions a new survey is hoping to answer. Guest Commentator Nick Carswell, a musician himself, is with the Lawrence Music Alliance. He's hoping everyone involved in the local music scene will take part in the Lawrence Music Census. But they better hurry. The deadline to participate is this Friday.

A photo of a smiling Nick Carswell, front-man for the group Carswell and Hope, seen wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt on a sunny day.
KPR / Audio-Reader
Nick Carswell, front-man for the band Carswell and Hope.

Guest Commentator Nick Carswell is the front-man for the band Carswell and Hope and one of those involved with the Lawrence Music Census. Carswell, a native of Limerick, Ireland, is also the program director for the Kansas Audio-Reader Network, located next to Kansas Public Radio.

Hundreds of people have already taken the Lawrence Music Census, but time is running out to participate. The deadline is this Friday.

A crowd of people attending a concert at the Granada in Lawrence.
Fally Afani
/
Courtesy of Fally Afani.
A crowd of people attending a concert at the Granada in Lawrence.
Commentaries