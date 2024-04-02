Lawrence Music Census Underway for All Involved in Local Music Scene

Many Lawrencians like to say Lawrence has a vibrant music scene. But just how healthy is it? That's one of the questions a new survey is hoping to answer. Guest Commentator Nick Carswell, a musician himself, is with the Lawrence Music Alliance. He's hoping everyone involved in the local music scene will take part in the Lawrence Music Census. But they better hurry. The deadline to participate is this Friday.

KPR / Audio-Reader Nick Carswell, front-man for the band Carswell and Hope.

Guest Commentator Nick Carswell is the front-man for the band Carswell and Hope and one of those involved with the Lawrence Music Census. Carswell, a native of Limerick, Ireland, is also the program director for the Kansas Audio-Reader Network, located next to Kansas Public Radio.

