Chasing Bright Medusas: New Book Reveals Life & Times of Willa Cather

A new book chronicles the life and times of writer Willa Cather. Commentator Rex Buchanan says the book captures the essence of the Pulitzer Prize winning woman who wrote novels of life on the Great Plains.

J. Schafer / Kansas Public Radio

Commentator Rex Buchanan is a writer, author and director emeritus of the Kansas Geological Survey. He reviewed the new book by Benjamin Taylor about the life and times of Willa Cather. Taylor's book is titled: Chasing Bright Medusas, and is published by Penguin Random House books.