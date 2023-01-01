Classical Music on KPR

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter to win classical music giveaways »About the Host: Cordelia BrownCordelia and music are long-entwined. Her dad was a jazz fanatic and her mom was especially keen on 20th century opera. Cordelia chose violin and piano as the first things she could do well that also interested her, after reading or being outside.Aside from music teaching, directing and accompanying at Bishop Seabury Academy, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Eudora High School and various Johnson County music stores, Cordelia has always been in radio. She started programming and announcing classical music at age 18 when Radio Kansas in Hutchinson first went on the air in 1979.She hosted KANU’s Music by Candlelight in the early 1980s before she left for classical KXTR-FM in Kansas City and later WITF TV/FM in Harrisburg, Penn. She returned to KANU in 1991 and has been here for most of that time since.“Every good piece of classical music tells a story. I hope I can help KPR listeners find those stories or meanings within the pieces, which can vary so much depending on the person, the hearing or the performance. And above all, classical music is for everybody, regardless of how much you know or how good your stereo is. It’s just like books or movies or artwork; you just like what you like, and there’s always so much more you can discover.”