Kansas university presidents get pay boost amid tuition increases, staff cuts

The Kansas Board of Regents voted during a special meeting Friday to award pay raises to the leaders of five state universities and to the Regents president.

The increases range from 4% to 12% and come as most Kansas colleges have cut budgets and raised tuition to address projected enrollment declines.

Regents universities are also dealing with flat state and federal funding, instabilities in federal research spending, reductions in international student enrollment and a new revenue-sharing settlement that allows schools to pay out $20.5 million to athletes on campus.

Emporia State University is still reeling from a reduction in programs and major layoffs of tenured faculty , which leaders said were necessary because the university was on a path toward financial crisis.

University of Kansas Chancellor Doug Girod received the largest pay raise on Friday — a 12% hike that increased his salary from $695,000 to $800,000 a year. Combined with funding from foundations and other private donors, Girod’s total compensation is now $1 million a year, according to Regents data.

Regents chairman Carl Ice said pay raises are necessary because presidents set a tone for their universities.

“Leaders matter. Leaders set … visions that are compelling,” Ice said during Friday’s meeting, which was held via Zoom. “They help support and unlock people to bring their unique talents towards those visions.”

Here’s a breakdown of the other raises approved unanimously by the Regents:



Kansas State University President Richard Linton — a 5% raise, which increases his salary from $588,000 to $625,000. Linton’s total compensation is now $750,000 a year.

Wichita State University President Rick Muma — a 4% raise, which increases his salary from $520,000 to $545,000. Muma’s total compensation is now $635,000 a year.

Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason — a 7% raise, which increases her salary from $331,000 to $355,000. Mason’s total compensation is $355,000 a year.

Emporia State University Ken Hush — a 4% raise, which increases his salary from $301,000 to $315,000. Hush’s total compensation is now $370,000 a year.

Kansas Board of Regents President Blake Flanders — a 5% raise, which increases his salary from $294,000 to $309,000.

Pittsburg State University President Thomas Newsom was named to that position earlier this month and is not part of the new salary packages. His annual salary is $350,000.

Last year, the Regents hired a consultant to review leadership salaries at six Kansas universities to ensure the state is staying competitive for recruiting purposes.

Ice, the Regents chairman, said at the time that the review would gather data on market conditions and compare the CEO compensation in Kansas to other states and peer institutions.

He said Friday that raises are crucial to help universities attract and retain talent.

“I view this as very important work and something that will help chart a path for our current leaders for years, and future leaders as well,” Ice said.

Suzanne Perez reports on education for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.