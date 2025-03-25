Kansas lawmakers want to loosen vaccine requirements amid a measles outbreak in the state

An outbreak of measles in southwest Kansas continues to grow. State health data shows 23 people in six counties have tested positive for measles since the start of this year. Data released on Wednesday showed the number of cases and counties affected by the spread have doubled.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment first reported a measles case in Stevens County March 13 , stating it was the first measles case in Kansas since 2018. But the state’s measles dashboard also shows two cases, one in January and one in February. A state health department spokesperson said those cases were “retrospectively identified” and part of the current outbreak. The eight other cases were recorded this month.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said during a health conference in Wichita that state officials are closely monitoring the outbreak and are ensuring infected people are isolated. She also urged Kansans to get vaccinated.

“They are safe and effective,” Kelly said. “I have two kids. They were both vaccinated. They are alive and well.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classify a measles outbreak as three or more cases linked to each other. This makes Kansas one of the most recent states with a measles outbreak. Texas has the largest outbreak , with more than 300 cases of the measles. Health experts say the disease can lead to serious complications, hospitalization or death.

The CDC has confirmed one death amid the outbreak in Texas. In New Mexico, health officials are investigating the cause of death for a person who tested positive for measles.

The ongoing spread of the illness in Kansas comes as state lawmakers in Topeka are considering a bill that includes loosening vaccine requirements in child care regulations.

The bill is aimed at reducing specific fees and training requirements for early child care facilities. But a provision expands religious exemptions for vaccines that are required for child care programs. The Kansas House recently approved the bill with bipartisan support.

Kansas vaccine advocates argue the requirement changes could reduce vaccine rates amid a growing public health issue.

“The more unvaccinated children you have in a setting, the more likely it is that measles or whatever will go through the population,” said Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director for Kansas Interfaith Action.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service A photo of measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.

What is measles?

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious infection caused by a virus. It spreads through the air.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection and prevention at the University of Kansas Health System, said the illness can linger in the air for up to two hours. He said he expects to see the number of cases in Kansas rise because of how easy measles spreads.

“With the decrease in overall vaccine rates, I think we have to expect there to be more cases,” he said, “Just because the less people vaccinated means more people that are susceptible to the disease.”

Hawkinson said measles can potentially cause severe health problems, like pneumonia. In rare cases, it can lead to brain damage and deafness. He said one in five people who contract measles are hospitalized and it can be deadly.

“This can be a very devastating disease,” Hawinkson said. “It is unfortunate because we know we have the best proactive safety measure, and that is the vaccine.”

State health officials say nine of the 10 Kansans who tested positive for measles were unvaccinated, and one was under vaccinated.

Symptoms

Hawkinson said measles symptoms typically start like a common cold. An infected person may have a fever, sore throat, runny nose and mild cough. About two to three days later, the person may develop white spots in their mouth, known as Koplik spots . About three to five days later, the person will develop a red, splotchy rash , which Hawksinson said usually starts on a person’s head and face and then spreads downward.

Experts say if you suspect you or your child has measles , it’s best for them to stay home away from other people. Hawkinson said it’s also important to call ahead before bringing someone with a possible infection to the doctor, emergency room or urgent care.

“It is really best to call ahead so that they can take those preparations into account, so that they can protect other people in those areas,” he said.

The state health department website has more information about measles and what to watch for.

Measles prevention

Hawkinson encourages full vaccination against measles as the best way to avoid contracting the illness.

“We have a vaccine that has been used for five to six decades,” Hawkinson said. “It has a great history of safety. It has a great history of effectiveness at preventing disease and especially the complications of disease.”

There are two types of vaccines for measles : MMR and MMRV. Children need two doses of either vaccine to be fully protected against measles. The first dose should be administered when a child is between 12 and 15 months old and the second should be when a child is between four and six years old. However, the MMVR second dose can be administered as early as 3 months after the first dose.

Hawkinson said now is a good time to check you and your family’s vaccination status. He said unvaccinated children and adults or people who didn’t receive both doses of the vaccine should consider getting them now.

File photo / Kansas News Service Health experts urge people to vaccinate their children against measles.

Vaccine rates and recent legislation

For the public to be safe from the measles, about 95% of the community needs to be vaccinated against the disease, the CDC says . About 90% of Kansans are vaccinated for measles.

In recent years, state lawmakers have challenged vaccine requirements in the state.

The Kansas House recently approved a bill aimed at reducing or eliminating fees and training requirements for child care facilities. That bill includes a provision that adds moral and ethical opposition to the definition of religious exemptions for vaccines that children are required to get before attending child care programs.

Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, said the change is reckless. He said most major religions approve of vaccines.

“In anti-vax sentiment, sometimes it’s called 'religious' but actually, it is more about people’s fears,” Rieber said. “There’s not really a religious basis for it.”

Rieber said changing the definition of religious exemption for vaccine requirements at childcare facilities could also open the door to changes for K-12 public schools, which require several other vaccines for children.

Rieber said he supports expanding access to affordable child care in Kansas, but the amendment could harm vaccinated and unvaccinated kids.

“The biggest issue is the potential for this to be a precedent that would then take away the ability of the school or the facility to actually protect their children by not allowing unvaccinated children to be in the setting,” he said.

Lawmakers on the House floor did not discuss the details of the bill or the reasons to include the vaccine exemption changes before voting to approve it. The bill is now in the Senate.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports on health care disparities and access for the Kansas News Service. You can email her at r.shackelford@kcur.org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.