Kansas confirms first measles case since 2018 amid outbreak in other states

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday confirmed the first case of measles in the state since 2018.

The reported case is in Stevens County in southwest Kansas. The Stevens County Health Department is notifying individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

The Kansas case comes on the back of a measles outbreak in west Texas and New Mexico, where two people have since died.

New Mexico health officials on Thursday confirmed the death of an unvaccinated adult who tested positive for measles. The first death was a school-age child in Gaines County, Texas, earlier this month.

State health officials said it is unknown if the Kansas case is linked to the other outbreaks in the U.S.

Measles is a highly infectious respiratory disease caused by a virus that spreads through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. An infected person can be contagious to others four days before and after a rash appears.

Kansas health officials say the best way to prevent measles is by getting vaccinated.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 94% of the current measles outbreak have either been in people who are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

In response, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized treatment for measles with vitamin A and cod liver oil. He also mentioned vaccines, but stressed that "the decision to vaccinate is a personal one."

Infectious disease doctors have condemned Kennedy’s focus away from vaccines.

The CDC recommends children get their first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and a second dose between the ages of 4 to 6. Infants ages 6 through 11 months should get the MMR vaccine if traveling outside of the U.S.

Adults are protected from measles if they have had at least one dose of the MMR vaccine, were born before 1957, or have evidence of immunity from a blood test.

Calen Moore covers western Kansas for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service. You can email him at cmoore@hppr.org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.