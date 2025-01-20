Winter-Related Cancellations for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Bitter cold has entered the KPR listening area, and dangerously cold wind chills are predicted by the National Weather Service. Some organizations have announced closures and cancellations due to the risks for hypothermia and frostbite. Want to be on our contact list? Contact News Director J. Schafer.
School Cancellations and Closures
- Lawrence Public Schools, USD 497. All school activities are cancelled and all district buildings will be closed due to the extremely cold temperatures.