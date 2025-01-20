© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Winter-Related Cancellations for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 20, 2025 at 2:06 PM CST
a graphic of a stylized city skyline in blues and gold, with dots representing snowflakes, with the words "Weather-Related Closures" in gray lettering beneath the skyline on a field of white
Emily DeMarchi
/
Kansas Public Radio

Bitter cold has entered the KPR listening area, and dangerously cold wind chills are predicted by the National Weather Service. Some organizations have announced closures and cancellations due to the risks for hypothermia and frostbite. Want to be on our contact list? Contact News Director J. Schafer.

School Cancellations and Closures

  • Lawrence Public Schools, USD 497. All school activities are cancelled and all district buildings will be closed due to the extremely cold temperatures.
