© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sharing Soundwaves & Season's Greetings

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:28 PM CST

Kansas Public Radio needs your help to finish 2024 in a strong financial position. December 5 & 6 KPR will be on the air asking YOU to help out with a year-end contribution

We also have a present for you this holiday season: your gift will be matched DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR by the Harrison Family Fund of the Douglas County Community Foundation, making your donation to KPR go twice as far. 

And on top of that, we're introducing the KPR Card Collection! When you donate $100 ($8.34/month) or more, you'll get a pack of eight holiday cards featuring four different radio-inspired designs.* And this membership drive, when you claim one of the card packs, we'll send you a KPR gift membership you may share with a family member or friend! 

You help ensure that KPR programs you count on every day stay on the air. Make your donation today by calling 888-577-5268 or donate online. Thank you for your support!

You may claim the card pack (each of the cards is blank on the inside) when you donate $100 or more, but supplies are limited, so don't delay!
1 of 4  — MockUpHolidayCards_all web.png
You may claim the card pack (each of the cards is blank on the inside) when you donate $100 or more, but supplies are limited, so don't delay!
2 of 4  — Holiday Card Pack 2021_Cats.png
3 of 4  — Holiday Card Pack 2022_Animals.png
4 of 4  — Holiday Card Pack 2023_Mouse.png

*Many thanks to Blue Collar Press for printing the custom-designed cards, featuring original illustrations by Emily DeMarchi, KPR's Media, Sponsorship & Events Coordinator.

 
Latest Updates from KPR