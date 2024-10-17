91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Jopara Ensemble present Paraguayan and Classical Music
Published October 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM CDT
Check our their Ruel Joyce Recital before you hear and see them on Live Day October 25th! They are playing at the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium at noon. You can attend in person, or just listen on the radio.