Classics Live

The Jopara Ensemble present Paraguayan and Classical Music

Published October 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM CDT
Jopara
The Jopara Ensemble is Aleia Gonzalez Gulino, guitar. Alejandro Avila, piano. Ramiro Miranda, violin. Irene Diaz Gil, cello.

Check our their Ruel Joyce Recital before you hear and see them on Live Day October 25th! They are playing at the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium at noon. You can attend in person, or just listen on the radio.

