America's First Food Writer Grew Up in Kansas

Kansas Public Radio
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:23 AM CDT
Clementine Paddleford and her cat, Pussy Willow. Paddleford’s journalism career started in Manhattan, where she grew up and went to college.
Kansas State University Libraries
Clementine Paddleford and her cat, Pussy Willow. Paddleford’s journalism career started in Manhattan, where she grew up and went to college.

The discussion of food seems to be everywhere these days. There's even a TV network dedicated to it. From best-selling cookbooks to numerous shows on The Food Network, Americans seem to be obsessed. But that wasn't always the case. Things began to change when a woman from Riley County, Kansas, studied journalism at Kansas State University and then... started writing about food. Commentator Katie Keckeisen has the story of America's first - but largely forgotten - food writer.

Commentator Katie Keckeisen is a local history librarian for the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. She lives in Topeka. Keckeisen, a former collections archivist at the Kansas Historical Society, also knows a lot about Kansas history. And that's why we like to hear from her on Kansas Public Radio.
Commentaries