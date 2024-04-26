Headlines for Friday, April 26, 2024

Rainy, Stormy Weather Expected over the Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — A storm weekend is expected in eastern Kansas. The National Weather Service says some of the storms could be severe. Kansas residents are asked to stay "weather aware" and to have more than one way to get the latest weather information.

Forecasters say this weekend's weather could bring very large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.

==========

Kansas Senator Calls for Action After Reports of Official Misconduct at Haskell University

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas is calling for changes to the oversight of Native American educational institutions. Moran sent a letter to the Department of the Interior after the release of a report detailing serious problems at Haskell Indian Nations University including misconduct by leadership, a lack of safeguards against sexual assault, and improper treatment of university employees. WIBW TV reports that the Bureau of Indian Education investigated several allegations against the University’s administrators. Students at Haskell say they submitted claims of sexual assault, harassment and abuses of power to university administrators, but did not see any action taken. Moran is calling for an overhaul of the Bureau of Indian Education to create more transparency and accountability within the agency.

=========

Kansas Governor Signs Law Tightening Rules on Civil Forfeiture

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – People who have their property taken by Kansas police will soon have a better chance at getting it back. The Kansas News Service reports that Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has signed a new law tightening rules on civil asset forfeiture. The changes include raising the legal standard for forfeitures, speeding up the court process and forcing the return of seized property faster. It also denies forfeiture in cases of lower level crimes like simple possession of drugs. Sam MacRoberts of the Kansas Justice Institute says it was previously too easy for police to take property and cash from people, even if they are not charged with a crime. “We think this is a really good start to cut down on the more abusive forfeiture cases,” he said. The bill received broad bipartisan support in the Legislature. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation had opposed some proposals but supported the final bill that became law. (Read more about this story.)

==========

KU Faculty and Academic Staff Vote to Join Labor Union

UNDATED (KNS) – More than 1,500 professors, researchers and librarians at the University of Kansas will be represented by a labor union. The Kansas News Service reports that faculty and academic staff voted Thursday to form the union. More than 85% of the vote was in favor of the new organization that will bargain on behalf of the employees. Organizers pointed to wages, job security and academic freedom as driving factors for the union. Berl Oakley, a molecular biologist at KU, says the union gives employees a voice. “This will give us more of a say in what the university does.” The union will next focus on negotiating its first contract. A university spokesperson says administrators look forward to working with the union.

==========

All Clear After Bomb Threat at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities at Wichita State University have given the “all clear” following a bomb threat Thursday night. The bomb threat was reported about 10 pm. KWCH TV reports that students and staff were evacuated from two buildings while police completed a search. No dangerous devices were found. Investigators suspect the threat was not credible but say they always take every precaution to ensure campus safety.

==========

Kansas GOP Senator Calls for Action on Farm Bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran is calling on his colleagues to pass a new Farm Bill. The bill is typically updated every five years. It helps support farmers and food producers, as well as providing funding for crop insurance and conservation initiatives. The Kansas News Service reports Moran said Thursday in Wichita that some members of the agriculture committee are satisfied with extending funding for the bill and are not interested in creating a new one. “We need a new farm bill to take into account the new circumstances that farmers are facing. And those…circumstances are pretty damning in the cost of production, and the reduction in income,” he added. Moran says the new bill needs to address issues such as drought and inflation. Lawmakers passed an extension of the 2018 farm bill last year, which is set to expire in September.

==========

Kansas Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Crash That Killed Officer, Pedestrian and K-9 Last February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who sped through a red light in Kansas City and crashed into a patrol car has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of an officer and a bystander. Before he was sentenced Wednesday, 20-year-old Jerron Lightfoot, of Tonganoxie, said he was “truly sorry and never intended to hurt anyone.” The February 15, 2023, crash killed Officer James Muhlbauer, who was 42, Jesse Eckes, who was 52, and Muhlbauer's police dog, Champ. Police determined that Lightfoot sped up to nearly 90 mph just two seconds before hitting Muhlbauer’s car on the driver’s side. The impact sent the car crashing into Eckes, who was sitting on a concrete barrier.

Lightfoot, who initially blamed his brakes, entered a guilty plea in February in which prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than 10 years in prison. Eckes's sister, Mandi Dunbar, argued against sentencing Lightfoot to prison, saying her brother was in and out of jail during his life. She said his life might have turned out better if he had been given a chance when he was younger.

But family and friends of Muhlbauer, a celebrated officer and father of three, sought the maximum sentence.

The hearing ended with Lightfoot handcuffed and led out of the courtroom, which was packed with friends and family, along with uniformed officers. “Currently, I don’t think I can forgive him, maybe in time,” Muhlbauer’s widow, Cassie Muhlbauer said outside the courthouse.

==========

Coalition to Host Spanish-Language Health Conference Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - The Immunize Kansas Coalition will host a conference for Spanish speakers this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas. The conference will focus on women’s health. Called “Entre Mujeres: The Health of Women,” the conference will be held from noon to 4 pm Sunday at Memorial Hall in KCK. Giovannie Gone, executive director of the Immunize Kansas Coalition, says the conference will highlight preventive health care for women and their children and help connect them to resources. “Women are key to the health of their family," she said. The presentations will be translated into English. Free HPV vaccines will also be available. Gone says women are encouraged to bring their teenagers and male partners. People can register online or in person the day of the conference. An optional $10 donation is requested to cover lunch.

===============

Kansas Legislature Commits Millions to Aid Public Universities with Deferred Maintenance Needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Legislature has committed nearly $200 million over the next six years to help public universities address deferred maintenance. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill signed by Governor Laura Kelly allocates $30 million a year to state universities and $2.7 million a year to community and technical colleges to address a backlog of building maintenance, repairs or demolition. Chad Bristow, director of facilities for the Kansas Board of Regents, says the state funds — plus a required dollar-for-dollar match from universities — will help tackle about $1.2 billion worth of projects. “A lot of maintenance and a lot of needs have accrued, but the big idea here is, don’t keep adding to that. Get to a point where you’re not deferring maintenance," he explained. The plan encourages schools to reduce their campus footprint and to focus on mission-critical buildings.

==========

Kansas Accountant Accused of Embezzling Client's Money to Build House

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) — A certified public accountant in Colby is accused of defrauding his clients, taking their money and using it to build a home. Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Quintin Flanagin made his first appearance Wednesday in federal court in Wichita.

He's facing various charges, including bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements and money laundering. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Flanagin created a fake business called "Middle Finger Ranch" and then used that company to allegedly steal more than $400,000 from one of his clients, Diamond M. Farms in Thomas County. Prosecutors say Flanagin used the stolen money to build a house.

==========

Prosecutors Charge Fifth Member of Anti-Government Group in Kansas Women's Killings

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors charged a fifth member of an anti-government group on Wednesday with killing and kidnapping two Kansas women. Paul Jeremiah Grice, 31, was charged in Texas County with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder. Grice told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent that he participated in the killing and burial of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the case. Grice is being held without bond at the Texas County Detention Center in Guymon, a jail official said. Court and jail records don't indicate if Grice has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Four others have been charged in connection with the deaths and are being held without bail: Tifany Adams, 54, and her boyfriend, Tad Cullum, 43, of Keyes, and Cole, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, of Texhoma, Oklahoma.

Butler and Kelley disappeared March 30 while driving to pick up Butler’s two children for a birthday party. Adams, who is the children's grandmother, was in a bitter custody dispute with Butler, who was only allowed supervised visits with the children on Saturdays. Kelley was authorized to supervise the visits, according to the affidavits.

A witness who spoke to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents said all five suspects were part of “an anti-government group that had a religious affiliation,” according to the affidavit. Investigators learned the group called themselves “God’s Misfits” and held regular meetings at the home of the Twomblys and another couple.

==========

Cyclones and Wildcats Will Open 2025 Season in Annual College Football Game in Ireland

UNDATED (AP) – Iowa State and Kansas State will play their 2025 season opener in Ireland at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The Cyclones and Wildcats will close the 2024 regular season in Ames, Iowa, on November 24, and meet again on August 23, 2025, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The fourth annual game in Ireland, announced Wednesday, marks the first time ISU and K-State have met in a season opener and third time they've squared off at a neutral site. They played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2009 and 2010.

“The opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and fans to visit one of the world’s top travel destinations and to showcase our football program and brand on a global stage was one we could not pass up,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said.

Iowa State will be playing outside the United States for the first time. Kansas State played Nebraska in Tokyo in 1992.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Big 12 Conference to play one of its classic rivalries on a global stage while showcasing our university and its football program,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “We are honored that Aer Lingus selected the Cyclones to participate in this prestigious game, which will afford a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our student-athletes to experience international travel while also helping to grow the game of college football outside of the United States.”

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X, Twitter, whatever.

