KPR to Celebrate 30 Years of Trail Mix with Dar Williams

Kansas Public Radio is thrilled to ring in 30 years of Trail Mix with a very special event. Join us at the Lied Center of Kansas on November 11 in celebration of Trail Mix and host Bob McWilliams alongside prolific folk singer/songwriter Dar Williams.

Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 15!

Dar Williams was always in the right place at the right time for the success she’s had over a 25+-year career. She rose out of the vibrant mid-'90s Boston scene, inspired by the eclectic influences of alt-rockers, Berklee jazz musicians, slam poets, and folk artists, like Patty Griffith, Melissa Ferrick, the Throwing Muses, Vance Gilbert, and Jonatha Brooke. After a year of touring non-stop with her first album, The Honesty Room, in 1994, she was invited by Joan Baez to tour in Europe and The United States.

Like everyone else, Williams spent 2020 in that state of non-control. She and longtime producer Stewart Lerman tracked most of the album, her 12th studio recording, in November of 2019. In late February of 2020, she cut the title tune in Woodstock with bassist Gail Ann Dorsey and Larry Campbell, who produced the track and played guitars, pedal steel and twangy baritone guitar. When told they had to postpone a mid-March mixing date, Campbell said he wasn’t feeling well anyway. Turns out he’d contracted a serious case of COVID-19. That was a clear sign that at some point, you have to meet life where it meets you… the common thread throughout that these songs, the willingness to meet life as it arrives.

Biography courtesy of Dar Williams.

Courtesy of Bob McWilliams Bob McWilliams has hosted Trail Mix for almost 30 years, and has been a driving force in the area's folk and bluegrass scene for decades.

Special thanks to the Lied Center of Kansas for their support in making this event possible!

