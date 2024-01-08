Weather-Related Cancellations for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024

Lansing Public Schools, USD 469

Leavenworth Public Schools, USD 453 and Leavenworth Parochial Schools

UNIVERSITY CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024

Emporia State University

GOVERNMENT CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered the closure of state government offices in Shawnee County for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Non-essential state employees within the executive branch under the governor's authority have been directed to work remotely on Tuesday. Essential employees are required to report as normal. View the complete order and its details here.

COMMUNITY CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024

Cottonwood Incorporated day services cancelled; main office sites closed

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department programs have been cancelled until 1 p.m. City recreation facilities will open at 10 a.m., except for the Lawrence Community Building, which will open at 8 a.m. All City parks and recreation facilities are available as warming centers while open. Click here for more information on individual programs.

Representative Tracey Mann's Douglas County Town Hall meeting scheduled for January 9 has been rescheduled for January 16. More information is available at Congressman Mann's website.

