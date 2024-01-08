Weather-Related Cancellations for Monday, January 8, 2024

KPR SCHOOL CLOSINGS FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 8, 2024

Jefferson County North USD 339

Oskaloosa USD 341

Perry-Lecompton USD 343

Kansas State University’s Manhattan and Salina campuses will close Monday at 3 pm.

REGIONAL CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024

Cottonwood Incorporated day services cancelled; main office sites closed

Representative Tracey Mann's Douglas County Town Hall meeting scheduled for January 9 has been rescheduled for January 16. More information is available at Congressman Mann's website.