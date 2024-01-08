© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Weather-Related Cancellations for Monday, January 8, 2024

Published January 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
A list of weather-related cancellations reported to the KPR News Department...

KPR SCHOOL CLOSINGS FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 8, 2024

Jefferson County North USD 339
Oskaloosa USD 341
Perry-Lecompton USD 343

Kansas State University’s Manhattan and Salina campuses will close Monday at 3 pm.

REGIONAL CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024

Cottonwood Incorporated day services cancelled; main office sites closed

Representative Tracey Mann's Douglas County Town Hall meeting scheduled for January 9 has been rescheduled for January 16. More information is available at Congressman Mann's website.

