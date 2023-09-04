Headlines for Monday, September 4,2023

Legislature to Consider New Retirement Plan for State Workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The chair of the Kansas Senate’s tax committee wants to create a new retirement plan for state workers. It could ultimately reduce costs for the state, but would not pay a guaranteed benefit to workers like the current pension. Republican Senator Caryn Tyson plans to hold hearings on a bill that would create the new system. It would match employee contributions into a retirement plan, similar to a 401(k). Lawmakers will consider creating the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) after the legislative session starts in January. Tyson says the healthy Kansas budget makes the shift possible. “If we could start converting to the TSP system, especially with the money in the bank now, now would be the time to do it,” Tyson sad. The plan could lead to higher investment returns for workers and would save the state money in the long term. Under the change, the investment risk would be shifted to workers and they wouldn’t have a guaranteed payout at retirement. The state infused more than $1 billion in KPERS in 2022. Tyson believes that is a temporary fix and that phasing out KPERS entirely will save taxpayers money.

==========

Kaw Official: Kansas Schools Should Offer Tribal Members Full Scholarships

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - A Kaw Nation official says universities in Kansas should offer full scholarships to members of the tribe. The Kaw Nation once inhabited nearly half of Kansas. The federal government forced the Kaw out of Kansas 150 years ago and gave some of the territory to Kansas State University and schools in several other states. The schools sold that land at a massive profit. Jim Pepper Henry, vice chairman of the Kaw Nation, is calling for full scholarships for all Kaw students. “If you were to take that 22 million acres in today’s dollars - and the resources that have come from that land - it’s in the multi-trillion dollars,” Henry said. The Kansas Board of Regents, which governs universities in the state, replied that it grants in-state tuition to Kaw students who don’t live in Kansas.

==========

Douglas County Courts Chosen to Participate in Initiative for Alternatives to Eviction

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) - Douglas County District Court has received a grant that will help it implement alternatives to the traditional eviction track. The Lawrence Times reports that the grant from the National Center for State Courts Eviction Diversion Initiative is intended to improve housing stability across the county. Douglas County was selected to participate in the experiment through a competitive application process. The court will use the funding to hire dedicated staff to implement new strategies for both landlords and tenants as alternatives to the traditional eviction procedures. The court will still hear and decide eviction disputes when landlords and tenants are unable to reach a resolution, but the goal of the initiative is to help both sides avoid the time and expense of traditional litigation. The initiative aims to implement new reform strategies and make use of existing community resources including legal aid, financial counseling, and rental assistance programs. Other courts were selected in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. Find more information on the Eviction Diversion Initiative Grant Program HERE.

==========

Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza Owners Default on $300 Million Loan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star / KC Business Journal) — The companies that own the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City have defaulted on the nearly $300 million loan used to purchase the property. That's according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Kansas City Star reports that the partner companies who purchased the Country Club Plaza (Macerich Company and Taubman Centers) reported in May that they were in default of the loan provided by a Chicago-based lender. News of the default was made public in a quarterly report earlier this month. In a statement released last week, a Plaza spokesperson said there were active discussions with the lender to come to some kind of arrangement.

This development marks another sign of distress for the Plaza, an iconic shopping district that has suffered setbacks in recent years, including vacant storefronts and loss of tenants. Last year, fashion retailer Nordstrom bailed on its plan to put a store on the west side of the outdoor mall. The loan default was first reported Thursday by The Kansas City Business Journal. The Journal, citing multiple unnamed sources, says the lender has begun pitching the idea of selling the debt to local and national groups.

==========

KU Aerospace Engineering Students Win Big with Missile Design at International Competition

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Aerospace engineering students at the University of Kansas took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at an international aerospace design competition. One of the award-winning designs is for a new missile, which has drawn the attention of military contractors. The missile took 2nd place, but KU professor Ron Barrett-Gonzalez says the design really impressed the judges, especially those who work in the U.S. defense industry. "There were several managers from Lockheed-Martin Missile and Fire Control," he said. "They gave us a call, they wanted a briefing. They're currently signing some papers with KU." The KU Center for Research is already seeking a patent for the new missile design. With its latest accolades, the aerospace engineering program at KU has won more than 100 awards from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, far more than any other school in the nation. (Read more.)

==========

KCC Recommends Lower Rate Hike for Kansas Evergy Customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas regulators say a proposed electric rate hike for Evergy customers is too high, and they’re recommending a much lower increase. Evergy had asked regulators for a 9.7% rate increase for the Kansas Central region, which includes Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan and parts of Johnson County. That would have raised customer bills by an average of $173 a year. But the staff members of the Kansas Corporation Commission say the hike isn’t justified. They’re suggesting the company increase revenues by 1.6%. Evergy says the proposed increases are needed to offset rising interest rates for power-plant improvements.

==========

COVID Cases on the Rise Nationally and in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - COVID cases are on the rise nationally and here in Kansas. Due to the late summer surge in COVID cases, health officials are encouraging residents to stay up to date on vaccines and take other precautions.

Kansas hospitals are only seeing about a third of the COVID hospitalizations they did last fall, but numbers are on the rise and officials say case clusters are, too. Sedgwick County health department director Adrienne Byrne recommends people get vaccinated, boosted, and consider masking in crowded environments. “When I go to a conference, I'll be wearing a mask, because I went to one in June, didn't wear a mask all the time and got COVID," she said. "During the holidays, I’ll probably (wear a) mask.”

State health officials no longer track every case, but they do track case clusters and hospitalizations - and both metrics are rising. Byrne says the uptick in cases is likely driven by summer travel and kids returning to school. “So, it’s not unexpected, but it's a reinforcer that, before the holidays, it's important to be up-to-date on vaccines because we are expecting it to spike again, which means the hospitalizations may spike and everything that comes with that," she said.

Health officials say an updated COVID booster should be available in the coming weeks, along with new RSV vaccines and a yearly flu shot.

==========

Kansas City Police Investigate Holiday Weekend Homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KC Star/KPR) – It was a deadly weekend in the Kansas City metro area. KCTV reports that officers were called to the scene of a homicide in downtown Kansas City, near the West Bottoms, early Sunday morning. The victim has since been identified as 32-year-old Antwan Hill. Another shooting in Midtown Kansas City left two men dead Saturday morning. Police have identified the men as 23-year-old Dillion Zino and 28-year-old Steven Williams. Kansas City Police have identified the victim of another Saturday shooting as 28-year-old Leroy Purkett. The Kansas CIty Star reports that the latest death marks the 138th homicide in Kansas City this year. That's significantly higher than the number of homicides reported at this time last year.

==========

Traffic Reduced for Signage Work on Portions of I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An construction project will reduce traffic along Interstate 70 in Topeka starting this week. The Kansas Department of Transportation says a contractor will begin work Tuesday on the inside lanes in both directions between SW Wanamaker and SW 6th St. Crews will be installing electronic message boards in the median area. WIBW TV reports that new message boards are part of an effort to improve driver safety through the instant transmission of real-time information to travelers. KDOT says the installation is expected to take about one month. On and off ramps will remain open throughout the project.

==========

Body Found After Drowning at Maxwell State Lake Near McPherson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in a lake in central Kansas over the weekend. KWCH reports that the McPherson County Sheriff's office confirmed that a body was found at Maxwell State Lake early Saturday morning. The sheriff's office said it appears to be a case of drowning. The Canton Police Department and the Kansas Department of Wildlife are assisting in the investigation.

==========

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Set Out to Repeat as Super Bowl Champs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are setting out to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They won their second Lombardi Trophy in four years this past season. They nearly pulled off the feat in 2020, returning to the big game but losing to the Buccaneers. They continue to be led by reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce on offense. The defense has some major question marks heading into their September 7 opener against Detroit. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones appears to be continuing his holdout right into the regular season, defensive end Charles Omenihu is suspended the first six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and starting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed missed almost all of training camp with a knee injury.

(-Related-)

Chiefs GM Hopeful that All-Pro Defensive Tackle Chris Jones Reports by Opener Next Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is optimistic that All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will be on the field when the Super Bowl champions kick off the NFL regular-season against Detroit next week. Veach said communication has picked up in recent days after the two sides appeared to be at a stalemate. Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract that will pay him nearly $20 million this season. But he has fallen behind several defensive tackles that have signed lucrative deals this past offseason. Kansas City plays the Lions on September 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

(-Related-)

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Sends Message to All-Pro DT Chris Jones Amid Holdout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is imploring fellow All-Pro Chris Jones to end his holdout before Kansas City opens the season Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. Jones has carried it through the offseason and right into game week. He is entering the final year of a $80 million, four-year contract, and wants to be paid among the top defensive tackles in the league. Kelce was speaking on his podcast with his brother and Eagles center Jason Kelce when he said: “Can you please come back? You must know something I don't know because I just don't get it.”

==========

