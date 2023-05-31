Calling all Emporia-area listeners: KPR is coming to you!

We're making our way across the KPR listening area to meet with members of our community during our KPR 70th Summer Tour. Stop by and meet members of KPR's staff during our first stop at Radius Brewing Co. in Emporia on Thursday, June 29 from 5 - 7 p.m. Join us as we celebrate the station's 70th anniversary and chat about our love of radio over refreshments and live music with local folk artist Elexa Dawson.

And attention all KPR members: be sure to meet with us when you arrive to claim this year's KPR glassware, featuring artwork designed by local artist Clara Rowe. Both new and current members will be eligible to receive the pint glass as thanks for their support (one glass per household).

Interested in becoming a member? Click here!

Pictured left: Folk artist Elexa Dawson. Pictured right: Kansas Public Radio pint glass, featuring artwork by Clara Rowe.

Be sure to stick around for live music from local folk artist Elexa Dawson!

Elexa Dawson creates community focused music where sultry soul meets rural roots. Born from Oklahoma Potawatomi and Cherokee country, Elexa now calls the Kansas Flint Hills her home.

Elexa's first solo album Music is Medicine (Lost Cowgirl Records) brings her storytelling to life through loveable lamentations, and her stirring performances connect land-based programming to folk stages.

Two albums from Elexa’s primary ensemble, Weda Skirts, (Many Moons, Mother) offer immaculate harmonies, articulating themes of nature, kinship, passion, and place.

Elexa also co-fronts Heyleon, a 7-piece, bluegrass-adjacent joyride, and released Heyleon's Friends & Family, Fiddle Road, and The Stranger on her label, Turns Out Records.

Biography courtesy of Elexa Dawson.

We can't wait to celebrate the station and the listeners that make it all possible.

Stay tuned to learn more about other upcoming stops on our KPR 70th Summer Tour!

