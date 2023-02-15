KPR Listening Area Weather-Related Cancellations
School Closures and Delays
=======================
USD 340 — Jefferson West closed
USD 341 — Oskaloosa closed
USD 345 — Seaman closed
USD 364 — Marysville closed, all activities cancelled
USD 372 — Silver Lake closed
USD 475 — Geary County closed
USD 481 — Rural Vista closed, all activities cancelled
USD 498 — Valley Heights closed
University Closures and Delays
=======================
Kansas State University — Manhattan and Salina campuses CLOSED on Thursday, February 16. Only essential personnel should report for work. The K-State Olathe campus will be open as normal.
Federal/State Closures and Delays
=======================
Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to delay opening until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16.
Community Closures and Delays
=======================
Geary County Senior Center — closed
