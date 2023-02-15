© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Listening Area Weather-Related Cancellations

Kansas Public Radio | By KPR Staff
Published February 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST
The following are the weather-related closures and cancellations that have been reported to KPR.

School Closures and Delays
=======================
USD 340 — Jefferson West closed
USD 341 — Oskaloosa closed
USD 345 — Seaman closed
USD 364 — Marysville closed, all activities cancelled
USD 372 — Silver Lake closed
USD 475 — Geary County closed
USD 481 — Rural Vista closed, all activities cancelled
USD 498 — Valley Heights closed

University Closures and Delays
=======================
Kansas State UniversityManhattan and Salina campuses CLOSED on Thursday, February 16. Only essential personnel should report for work. The K-State Olathe campus will be open as normal.

Federal/State Closures and Delays
=======================
Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to delay opening until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16.

Community Closures and Delays
=======================
Geary County Senior Center — closed

Click here for the latest information from the National Weather Service on the forecast and current conditions.
Click here for the latest winter road conditions in Kansas at KanDrive.org.

KPR Staff
