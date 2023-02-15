KPR Listening Area Weather-Related Cancellations

School Closures and Delays

=======================

USD 340 — Jefferson West closed

USD 341 — Oskaloosa closed

USD 345 — Seaman closed

USD 364 — Marysville closed, all activities cancelled

USD 372 — Silver Lake closed

USD 475 — Geary County closed

USD 481 — Rural Vista closed, all activities cancelled

USD 498 — Valley Heights closed

University Closures and Delays

=======================

Kansas State University — Manhattan and Salina campuses CLOSED on Thursday, February 16. Only essential personnel should report for work. The K-State Olathe campus will be open as normal.

Federal/State Closures and Delays

=======================

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to delay opening until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16.

Community Closures and Delays

=======================

Geary County Senior Center — closed

Click here for the latest information from the National Weather Service on the forecast and current conditions.

Click here for the latest winter road conditions in Kansas at KanDrive.org.