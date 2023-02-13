Kansas City Beats Philly, Takes Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII

UPDATE: Chiefs Beat Eagles, Capture Super Bowl 57

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP/KPR) - Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating as Kansas City enjoys another Super Bowl victory. Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35 Sunday night in Arizona. The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and QB Patrick Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.

Fans Pour into Downtown KC to Celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl Win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - Thousands of jubilant Chiefs fans streamed out of the Power and Light District late last (SUN) night, dodging traffic and watching fireworks light up the sky. Kansas City natives Julius Carpenter and his sister Jasmine drove eight hours from Chicago just to watch the game on Grand Boulevard near the T-Mobile center. “We’re ecstatic. We’re elated and we’re excited for the Wednesday Super Bowl Parade. Let’s gooooo, Wooooooh!" Police quickly cordoned off the area after the game ended, but crowds took hours to dissipate as downtown streets turned into a river of honking cars and screaming fans.

(Additional coverage...)

Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Clinch Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback.

Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl following the 2019 season, 50 years after the first one. Mahomes led them back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against San Francisco in that one. It took just three years to get another Lombardi.

The 27-year-old Mahomes became the third player to win his second NFL MVP award before age 28. He also became the youngest QB to start three Super Bowls. Mahomes finally broke the MVP curse, becoming the first player to win the Super Bowl the same season after nine straight players lost.

Sunday's game was the first Super Bowl involving both No. 1 seeds since the Eagles beat the Patriots in 2018. And it lived up to its hype. It was the third-highest scoring Super Bowl. And the Eagles scored the most points by a losing team in any Super Bowl.

-30-

