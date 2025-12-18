© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Classics Live

Holiday Vespers at KU

Published December 18, 2025 at 8:10 PM CST
Holiday Vespers

This year's Holiday Vespers concert at the University of Kansas features the KU choirs and symphony orchestra performing music from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, plus songs for Hannukah and Kwanza, along with familiar carols by John Rutter and others.

