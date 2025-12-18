Holiday Vespers at KU

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
This year's Holiday Vespers concert at the University of Kansas features the KU choirs and symphony orchestra performing music from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, plus songs for Hannukah and Kwanza, along with familiar carols by John Rutter and others.