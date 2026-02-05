© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

KU Opera performs excerpts from Donizetti’s Elixir of Love in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio February 3, 2026

Published February 5, 2026 at 5:44 PM CST

Is it possible for one magical elixir to solve all your problems? KU Opera explores this question as they burst onto the stage in Gaetano Donizetti’s L’Elisir D’Amore (The Elixir of Love). Sung in Italian, this joyful operatic gem is a sparkling celebration of music, mischief, and heart. Root for the underdog, delight in charming heroines, and immerse yourself in a soundscape and visual journey of magic and joy.

https://kutheatre.ku.edu/opera

