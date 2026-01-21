Longtime KPR friends Ben Sayevich, piano and Lolita Losivskaya Sayevich grace the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio January 20, 2026

Established as one of THE best musical couples right here in the Midwest, husband and wife duo, Ben Sayevich, Violin, and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Piano, will be presented at the 1900 Building.

Violinist Ben Sayevich has established himself as one of the most distinguished violinists and teachers of his generation. Sayevich also maintains a vigorous schedule as chamber musician. He is a founding member of the Park Trio, established at Park University in 2006, and is violinist of the London-based Rosamunde Piano Trio. With the Rosamunde Trio he has performed widely in Europe, including appearances on BBC Radio London, Irish Public Radio in Cork and the Abbado Festival Bologna. Sayevich is currently professor of violin at Park ICM.

He is joined in concert by his wife, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, one of the busiest pianists in Kansas City, serving as Director of Collaborative Piano at Park University International Center for Music.