Eddison Chen, winner of the 2025 Topeka Symphony Young Artist Competition, plays some selections in anticipation of his appearance with the Topeka Symphony on December 17, 2025

Eddison started playing piano at four and a half years of age and has been working with Sean Chen since 2020. Eddison previously studied with Steven Spooner and Jung Spooner. Eddison has won many awards in many Major competitions. He was a quarterfinalist in the 2023 Van Cliburn Junior International Piano Competition and was awarded third prize at the 2022 MTNA National Piano Competition Junior Division. Eddison made his concerto debut with the Kansas City Symphony in 2024. Eddison has also appeared on NPR’s From the Top and has had masterclasses with Bob McDonald, Marc-Andre Hamelin, Alexander Kobrin, Angela Cheng, Yoheved Kaplinsky, and Alexander Korsantia. Aside from piano, Eddison enjoys studying math and playing chess. He was a National MathCounts finalist in 2022 and 2024 and an AIME qualifier in 2023 and 2024. He is also a USCF-rated chess expert.