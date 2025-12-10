The Aglow Trio brought their modern sounds to the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio in anticipation of several concerts across the state December 5, 2025

Aglow Trio is a classical music ensemble comprised of flutist Karen McLaughlin Large , oboist Alyssa Morris , and pianist Amanda Arrington . Combining their extensive experience as soloists, chamber musicians, and educators with years of close friendship, they have created something truly special. Aglow Trio is dedicated to bringing light and optimism to their audiences. By carefully curating programs aimed at highlighting new and unique voices and promoting positivity, Aglow strives to leave their audiences feeling inspired and uplifted. They have performed multiple tours in the US and abroad, are American Prize Finalists, and recorded and released their first album “The Light Is The Same” through Radium Recordings.

