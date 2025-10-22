Kansas City duo saxophonist Nick May and pianist Alex Li perform music from their newly released album, You, Me, Us. and preview of more to come October 17, 2025

Where Will My Flowers Go?, Darius D. Edwards revolves around the theme of unrequited love and all the emotional turmoil that comes with it. It is also a love letter to my dearest self and a reminder that no matter what, I am deserving of love and kindness."

Anders als Die Andern (Different from the Others), Ingrid Stölzel - was inspired by the eponymous 1919 German silent movie. One of its powerful messages is an appeal to end judicial and societal persecution. This message from over 100 years ago is utterly contemporary, especially considering the current rise of conservative lawmakers around the United States pushing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. "

Through Every Closet Door, II. An Aria for Harvey - Tyler Harrison, , is an aria in memory of activist and politician, Harvey Milk. According to his biography, The Mayor of Castro Street, “Harvey already had his favorite composers by then–Mahler, Strauss, and Wagner–and declared one day, with considerable pomposity, that he considered himself too sophisticated for Verdi.”

Upwelling - Kevin Day - honors and immortalizes the energy of Pride parades and festivals through the lens of experiencing San Diego Pride with those you love.

Listen to their album: https://nickmay.hearnow.com/you-me-us