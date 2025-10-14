Radio Days visited the Kansas Public Radio Live performance Studio on their way to compete in the 2025 Fall Convention of the Central States District Barbershop Harmony Society
Brad Doeden, Donn Updegrove, Mike Verga and Greg Yarnell have been singing as a group since 2019. The four men traveled from south-central Kansas to compete at the annual event at the Lied Center the weekend of October 9-12.
The Radio Days Quartet are in what is called the senior's division. All members must be at least 55 years or older in age and their ages combined cannot be less than 240 years.
Watch a video of the Radio Days barbershop quartet and the Kansas Public Radio Youtube channel!
