© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Topeka Symphony Orchestra soloist Vitaly Starikov visits with Cordelia Brown and Kyle Wiley Pickett in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio September 26, 2025

Published October 1, 2025 at 2:20 PM CDT
Chub

Vitaly Starikov, is a distinguished pianist whose artistry has graced some of the world’s most renowned stages, including the Sydney Opera House, Brussels BOZAR, and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. His discography includes a CD of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with Frank Braley and the Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie. Vitaly's collaborations with Hugh Wolff, Li-Wei Qin, Belgian National Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra underscore his profound musical insight. His artistry is celebrated on platforms such as medici.tv, ABC and SBS. Vitaly is is a laureate of top piano competitions including the Queen Elisabeth and Sydney International. He is a winner of the 26th Epinal Piano Competition.

https://www.vitalystarikov.com/

Live Studio: Classical