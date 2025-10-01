Topeka Symphony Orchestra soloist Vitaly Starikov visits with Cordelia Brown and Kyle Wiley Pickett in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio September 26, 2025

Vitaly Starikov, is a distinguished pianist whose artistry has graced some of the world’s most renowned stages, including the Sydney Opera House, Brussels BOZAR, and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. His discography includes a CD of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with Frank Braley and the Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie. Vitaly's collaborations with Hugh Wolff, Li-Wei Qin, Belgian National Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra underscore his profound musical insight. His artistry is celebrated on platforms such as medici.tv, ABC and SBS. Vitaly is is a laureate of top piano competitions including the Queen Elisabeth and Sydney International. He is a winner of the 26th Epinal Piano Competition.

https://www.vitalystarikov.com/