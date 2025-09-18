Singers Douglas McConnell and Roslinde Rivera are hosted by Cordelia Brown in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio September 10, 2025
The pair, along with singers Megan Caulde, Jay Carter, and Paul Davidson, held a benefit concert for Pause Button Ministries at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, MO September 14th, 2025. Pause Button Ministries work to help people press pause on destructive behaviors and thoughts. Helping people to find joy, love, peace, patience, gentleness and self control.
Pause Button Ministries offers books, greeting cards, curriculum guides, spiritual warfare conferences, and blogs for men and women as they learn to combat the enemy of their souls, satan.
In this ministry, the phrase "pause button" refers to the process of putting our destructive thoughts on hold and allowing the Holy Spirit to calm our hearts and help us contemplate, dwell on, and obey the words the Holy Spirit speaks.