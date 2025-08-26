Assistant Professor of Piano Priscila Navarro visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio and performs excerpts from her upcoming faculty recital August 22, 2025
Her recital will be at Swarthout recital hall in the Murphy building on the KU campus Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 7:30 pm.
Peruvian pianist Priscila Navarro performs solo recitals, chamber works, and a large selection of concerti with orchestras throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. Her talent has been widely recognized and she has been awarded the first prize at several international competitions, including the Liszt-Garritson International Competition in Baltimore, Maryland, Beethoven Sonata Competition in Tennessee, Chopin International Competition of Texas, Artist Series of Sarasota, Imola City Awards, Italy, and the Heida Hermanns International Music Competition.