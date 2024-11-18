Graduate players from UMKC called The Plaza Winds promote their upcoming concert in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 12, 2024.

Members of the Plaza Winds visit with Cordelia Brown about music that they will be performing at their upcoming recital program Reflections at 7:30 pm in Grant Recital Hall November 19, 2024. https://www.facebook.com/plazawinds/

The event will feature music by Igor Stravinsky, David Maslanka and Valerie Coleman. The players in the Plaza Winds are Dane Frandsen, flute, Sagar Anupindi, oboe, Jesus Santiago, clarinet, Jeremy Ulm, horn and Evan Short, bassoon. All are graduate students at UMKC.