© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Presenters and accompanists for the Kansas Silent Film Festival visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Published February 27, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST
PXL_20220106_155807736.00_39_10_22.Still005.jpg
1 of 6  — PXL_20220106_155807736.00_39_10_22.Still005.jpg
PXL_20220106_155807736.01_00_01_00.Still006.jpg
2 of 6  — PXL_20220106_155807736.01_00_01_00.Still006.jpg
PXL_20220106_155807736.00_10_42_11.Still001.jpg
3 of 6  — PXL_20220106_155807736.00_10_42_11.Still001.jpg
PXL_20220106_155807736.00_26_11_11.Still004.jpg
4 of 6  — PXL_20220106_155807736.00_26_11_11.Still004.jpg
PXL_20220106_155807736.00_53_40_29.Still002.jpg
5 of 6  — PXL_20220106_155807736.00_53_40_29.Still002.jpg
PXL_20220106_155807736.00_14_06_17.Still003.jpg
6 of 6  — PXL_20220106_155807736.00_14_06_17.Still003.jpg

With the Kansas Silent Film Festival beginning Friday afternoon Feb 24th, their pianist Rodney Sauer came in to play some exciting vintage music written for the silent films. He is a long-time KPR friend who has brought his musical group The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra to the station many times over the past 20 years. Pianist/organist Ben Model was also at hand. Sunflower Journey staffer Bill Shaffer who was a film presenter speaks along with author Lara Gabrielle who has a new book out about the controversial movie starlet Marion Davies.

Rodney Sauer (Sour), Pianist/ Music compiler/ leader of the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra out of Boulder, Colorado

+ Ben Model, Pianist/ composer and owner of Undercrank Productions from New York.

+ Lara Gabrielle, author of THE CAPTAIN OF HER SOUL: THE LIFE OF MARION DAVIES, who is the star of one of our feature films.

+ Bill Shaffer, former KTWU Producer and Kansas Silent Film Festival Director.

http://www.kssilentfilmfest.org/

Here is a link from Rodney's last visit to KPR when he brought his entire group.

https://kansaspublicradio.org/show/genres-classical/2020-03-13/live-performance-mont-alto-motion-picture-orchestra-live-kansas-public-radio-february-282020

Live Studio: Classical