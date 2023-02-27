Presenters and accompanists for the Kansas Silent Film Festival visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on Friday, February 24, 2023.
With the Kansas Silent Film Festival beginning Friday afternoon Feb 24th, their pianist Rodney Sauer came in to play some exciting vintage music written for the silent films. He is a long-time KPR friend who has brought his musical group The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra to the station many times over the past 20 years. Pianist/organist Ben Model was also at hand. Sunflower Journey staffer Bill Shaffer who was a film presenter speaks along with author Lara Gabrielle who has a new book out about the controversial movie starlet Marion Davies.
Rodney Sauer (Sour), Pianist/ Music compiler/ leader of the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra out of Boulder, Colorado
+ Ben Model, Pianist/ composer and owner of Undercrank Productions from New York.
+ Lara Gabrielle, author of THE CAPTAIN OF HER SOUL: THE LIFE OF MARION DAVIES, who is the star of one of our feature films.
+ Bill Shaffer, former KTWU Producer and Kansas Silent Film Festival Director.
http://www.kssilentfilmfest.org/
Here is a link from Rodney's last visit to KPR when he brought his entire group.
https://kansaspublicradio.org/show/genres-classical/2020-03-13/live-performance-mont-alto-motion-picture-orchestra-live-kansas-public-radio-february-282020