NAVO live in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio September 23, 2022

NAVO Inc. is comprised of internationally recognized artists who have made their home in Kansas. Musicians, dancers, choreographers, actors, painters, writers, poets, IT programmers, designers, and photographers share their talent to create unique programs that challenge, entertain, and enrich the lives of communities in the Midwest.

https://www.navoarts.com/

Veronique Mathieu writes: "Our opening concert is on September 24, and we will have a guest violist join us for that project. She is working on a really cool Ligeti project which includes pairing each movement of the solo sonata to baroque pieces and new commissions. She would love to perform some solo music, and we could also bring a selection from the concert."

Guest violist with NAVO is Rose Wollman, sharing interlinked pieces from her new CD LOOP: Ligeti's Inspiration and Legacy, revolving around the György Ligeti Sonata for Solo Viola, to be released by Acis Productions on October 4, 2022. She plays Biber: Passacaglia, Ligeti: Chaconne Chomatique and Natalie Williams: Ciklus