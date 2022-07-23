Pianist Miles Swaminathan plays Book 1 of Debussy's Preludes in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio July 19, 2022

Pianist Miles Swaminathan has played for us several times. He studies with Dr. Weirich of UMKC and now that he's freshly out of high school at Olathe Northwest, he's going to play for us before heading off to his freshman year of college at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University! He'll be playing from the Book One Preludes for piano by Claude Debussy in 3 parts. Miles will play the Preludes on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at Tracy House 2634 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Check out these videos of Miles on YouTube!