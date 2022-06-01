Jihyun Oh plays Bach in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio May 25, 2022

Kansas City pianist Jihyun Oh, who is working on her doctorate in music from UMKC, came to KPR to play a few selections she'll feature in her all Bach recital June 4, 1 p.m., at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. Listen as she plays the opening two movements of Bach's Italian Concerto, the opening Fantasy from the Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in d minor, and the first three movements from the Partita No 1 for keyboard.