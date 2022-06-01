© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Jihyun Oh plays Bach in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio May 25, 2022

By Chub
Published June 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT

Kansas City pianist Jihyun Oh, who is working on her doctorate in music from UMKC, came to KPR to play a few selections she'll feature in her all Bach recital June 4, 1 p.m., at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. Listen as she plays the opening two movements of Bach's Italian Concerto, the opening Fantasy from the Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in d minor, and the first three movements from the Partita No 1 for keyboard.

Live Studio: Classical
Chub
See stories by Chub