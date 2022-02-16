Miles Swaminathan, piano, in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio - February 10, 2022

High school senior Miles Swaminathan made his 2nd broadcast from the Kansas Public Radio Studio. He played Chopin’s Etude Op. 10 No. 1, Rachmaninoff’s Etude Tableau Op. 39 No. 5 and Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9. He will be playing the 3rd movement of Rachmaninoff’s 3rd piano concerto for a competition at Kauffman Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m., against four other musicians.

