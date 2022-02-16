© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Miles Swaminathan, piano, in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio - February 10, 2022

By Chub
Published February 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST

High school senior Miles Swaminathan made his 2nd broadcast from the Kansas Public Radio Studio. He played Chopin’s Etude Op. 10 No. 1, Rachmaninoff’s Etude Tableau Op. 39 No. 5 and Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9. He will be playing the 3rd movement of Rachmaninoff’s 3rd piano concerto for a competition at Kauffman Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m., against four other musicians.

