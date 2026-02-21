© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Retro Cocktail Hour

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1104 - February 21, 2026 (All Exotica Show)

Published February 21, 2026 at 9:01 PM CST
The Retro Cocktail Hour

To ward off the chill of winter, this week's Retro Cocktail Hour is an all-Exotica show, that ersatz music made up of jazz, Afro-Cuban rhythms and Polynesian pop. We'll hear tunes by the New Les Baxter Orchestra, Martin Denny, The Waitiki 7, The Tikiyaki Orchestra, The Out-Islanders and more.

