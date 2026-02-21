91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #1104 - February 21, 2026 (All Exotica Show)
Published February 21, 2026 at 9:01 PM CST
To ward off the chill of winter, this week's Retro Cocktail Hour is an all-Exotica show, that ersatz music made up of jazz, Afro-Cuban rhythms and Polynesian pop. We'll hear tunes by the New Les Baxter Orchestra, Martin Denny, The Waitiki 7, The Tikiyaki Orchestra, The Out-Islanders and more.