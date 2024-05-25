The Retro Cocktail Hour #1029 - May 25, 2024

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
This week on The Retro Cocktail Hour, we'll hear Buddy Collette's Swinging Shepherds, Mr. Bongo live at the Garden of Allah in Hollywood and the Watusi Trumpets of Claus Ogerman. Also, the new exotic sounds of Mark Riddle and Exotik-a-Go-Go.