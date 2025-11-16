Kansas History Museum to Reopen

The Kansas Museum of History is set to reopen November 22nd after a three year renovation. We get a sneak peek at the Museum with Museum Director Sarah Bell. Also, Eric Meyer of the Marion County Record from his 2024 William Allen White National Citation speech. Marion County was recently ordered to pay a $3 million settlement in connection from the 2023 raid on the newspaper and the homes of several of its staff.

Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR1:

11am Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays