Rediscovering George Nash Walker

From busking on the streets of Lawrence to Broadway and beyond, "Nash" Walker became one of the highest paid vaudeville performers in America, but then was largely forgotten. Dr. Daniel E. Atkinson is the author of "The Rediscovery of George 'Nash' Walker: The Price of Black Stardom in Jim Crow America." The Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence is currently featuring an exhibit about the Lawrence native through April 4, 2026.

