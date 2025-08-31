© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

Bob Dole's Historic Trip to Kosovo

Published August 31, 2025 at 6:04 PM CDT
Image provided by the Dole Institute of Politics

35 years ago, Senator Bob Dole led a delegation to Kosovo to signal support for the republic's independence movement. Dole Institute of Politics director Audrey Coleman talks about the significance of that historic visit, her own recent visit to Kosovo, and this year's fall line-up at the Dole Institute. We also hear from Fran Borin, author of "The Spirit of Quindaro," recently named a Great Read from Great Places book for young readers.

