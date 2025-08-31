Bob Dole's Historic Trip to Kosovo

35 years ago, Senator Bob Dole led a delegation to Kosovo to signal support for the republic's independence movement. Dole Institute of Politics director Audrey Coleman talks about the significance of that historic visit, her own recent visit to Kosovo, and this year's fall line-up at the Dole Institute. We also hear from Fran Borin, author of "The Spirit of Quindaro," recently named a Great Read from Great Places book for young readers.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays