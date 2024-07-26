91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - July 26, 2024 (Jerry Goldsmith)
Published July 26, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week on Film Music Friday it's a salute to Jerry Goldsmith. In a career that spanned 50 years, Goldsmith wrote scores for classics like Chinatown, The Omen, Planet of the Apes, Patton, Air Force One and many more.