Film Music Friday - May 24, 2024 (The Theremin in Movies)
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week on Film Music Friday, we're hearing that spooky-sounding electronic instrument the Theremin, and its use in movies. We'll hear music from Spellbound, The Lost Weekend, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Rocketship X-M, Ghostbusters, First Man and more.