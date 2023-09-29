91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - September 29, 2023 (Music of Japanese Cinema)
Published September 29, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
This week on Film Music Friday, it's the music of Japanese cinema. Japan has one of the largest and oldest film industries in the world - the first Japanese film was made in 1897 - and we'll hear music from Rashomon, Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, High and Low and more.