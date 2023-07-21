© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - July 21, 2023 (Movies About Movies)

Published July 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Sunset Boulevard

It didn’t take the movies long to figure out that movies themselves could be a really juicy subject. As far back as 1916 and Charlie Chaplin’s Behind the Screen movie makers have always liked to point the cameras at themselves. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear music from movies ABOUT movies, including Sunset Boulevard, Cinema Paradiso, The Bad and the Beautiful, Bowfinger, L.A. Confidential and more.

