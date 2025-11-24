“The Martians – The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America”
On this edition of Conversations, David Baron talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Martians – The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America.” David Baron has covered astronomy and planetary exploration for over 30 years. He is a former science correspondent for NPR, and science editor for PRI’s The World. His previous books include “American Eclipse” and “The Beast in the Garden.”