Conversations

“Measuring the Man: The Writings of Frederick Douglass on Abraham Lincoln”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Lucas E. Morel and Jonathan W. White talk with host Dan Skinner about “Measuring the Man: The Writings of Frederick Douglass on Abraham Lincoln,” which they co-edited. Morel is the John K. Boardman, Jr. Professor of Politics at Washington and Lee University. White is a professor of American Studies at Christopher Newport University and vice chair of The Lincoln Forum. Both have written or edited multiple books about Abraham Lincoln.

Tags
Conversations American HistoryAbraham LincolnFrederick DouglassNon-Fictionhistory
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
