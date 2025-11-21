On this edition of Conversations, Lucas E. Morel and Jonathan W. White talk with host Dan Skinner about “Measuring the Man: The Writings of Frederick Douglass on Abraham Lincoln,” which they co-edited. Morel is the John K. Boardman, Jr. Professor of Politics at Washington and Lee University. White is a professor of American Studies at Christopher Newport University and vice chair of The Lincoln Forum. Both have written or edited multiple books about Abraham Lincoln.