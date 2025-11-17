"100 Years to Extinction - The Tyranny of Technology and the Fight for a Better Future"
On this edition of Conversations Dr. Peter Solomon talks with host Dan Skinner about "100 Years to Extinction - The Tyranny of Technology and the Fight for a Better Future." This novel is a both a cautionary tale and a rallying call to save the humanity from extinction. Dr. Peter Solomon is a scientist, educator, entrepreneur, and author. His previous books include “The Stardust Mystery” and “The Race to the Big Bang.”