© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

Truth, Lies & Alzheimer's: It's Secret Faces"

By Dan Skinner
Published November 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations Lisa Skinner talks with host Dan Skinner about "Truth, Lies & Alzheimer's: It's Secret Faces." Lisa Skinner is a behavioral expert in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. In her 25-year career as a community counselor, private advisor, and regional director of senior care facilities, she has helped thousands of families find the best care options for their loved ones. Her previous book was the #1 selling “Not All Who Wander Need Be Lost.”

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionAlzheimer's disease
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes