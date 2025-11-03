On this edition of Conversations Lisa Skinner talks with host Dan Skinner about "Truth, Lies & Alzheimer's: It's Secret Faces." Lisa Skinner is a behavioral expert in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. In her 25-year career as a community counselor, private advisor, and regional director of senior care facilities, she has helped thousands of families find the best care options for their loved ones. Her previous book was the #1 selling “Not All Who Wander Need Be Lost.”