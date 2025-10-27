© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Deep Listening: Transform Your Relationships with Family, Friends, and Foes"

By Dan Skinner
Published October 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Emily Kasriel talks with host Dan Skinner about "Deep Listening: Transform Your Relationships with Family, Friends, and Foes." Emily Kasriel is an award-winning journalist, editor, and media executive who worked for over 20 years at the BBC. She developed the “Deep Listening” approach during her time as a Senior Visiting Research Fellow at King’s College London’s Policy Institute, building on her expertise as an accredited executive coach and workplace mediator.

