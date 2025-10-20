On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Daniel J. Levitin talks with host Dan Skinner about "I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music as Medicine." Dr. Levitin is a neuroscientist, musician, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including “This Is Your Brain on Music.” In addition to his work in academia, he has performed with David Bryne, Sting, and Rosanne Cash, just to name a few.He has also worked as a producer and recording consultant with Stevie Wonder, and Steely Dan, among others.